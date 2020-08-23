Fire crews are responding to and aggressively suppressing the Beach Fire, which started by lightning yesterday evening. Fire growth was driven by the erratic and gusty winds associated with the thunderstorms in the area. Last night, the fire received some rain which moderated fire behavior and allowed firefighters to start establishing containment lines.

Today, crews will continue to construct containment line around the fire. Firefighters are also responding to other fires associated with the significant lightning activity that occurred throughout the forest, especially the northern portion of the forest.

Weather: Thunderstorms are in the forecast as the monsoonal pattern continues. Gusty winds from thunder cell down drafts could increase fire activity in the fire area, similar to what was experienced yesterday afternoon.

Closures: Highway 120 is closed from south junction of 395 to Benton Crossing Rd.

Assisting agencies include California Highway Patrol, Cal Trans, Bureau of Land Management, US Fish & Wildlife, California State Parks, and CAL FIRE.

Resources: There are 100 personnel assigned to the incident, including seven engines, a type 2 hand crew, a water tender, a dozer, and a helicopter. More resources have been ordered, but there has been significant amount of new fire activity in California in the past several days.