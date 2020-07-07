Southern Inyo Hospital Reaches Payment Plan With Creditors

The Board of Directors of the Southern Inyo Healthcare District is pleased to announce the United States Bankruptcy Court – Eastern District of California -Sacramento Division approved the District’s plan for paying its creditors and bringing resolution to the bankruptcy case on July 6, 2020. The Board of Directors and the entire hospital and clinic staff want to thank all of the community partners and friends of Southern Inyo Hospital who faithfully, tirelessly gave their time, energy and resources to the hospital during this nearly 5 year journey. Without their support and that of our 5th district county supervisor Matt Kingsley this outcome would not have been possible.

A copy of the Disclosure State and Plan may be accessed on the District’s website: www.sihd.org.

Please contact hospital administration at 760-876-5501 ext.2210 or email Peter Spiers, CEO at pspiers@sihd.org if you have any questions or comments.