Mammoth Community Water District Scales Back Services

PRESS RELEASE FROM MAMMOTH COMMUNITY WATER DISTRICT:

District Returns to Risk Level 2 Due to increased cases of COVID-19 in Mono County, the Mammoth Community Water District moved into Risk Level 2, of the Risk Minimization and Outbreak Response Plan on July 21. Risk Level 2, makes operational adjustments, including remote work, to reduce exposure for employees. Staff remain available to assist customers and water and wastewater services will not be interrupted. The District is offering payment plans for customers experiencing financial hardship. The District is dedicated to supporting our staff and community through this exceptionally difficult time, we are in this together.

Current MCWD Information:

MCWD’s front Administration Office remains open to the public:All customers must check in at the Administration Building’s front desk and will be directed accordingly.

Water Quality: The District’s treatment process prevents transmission ofCOVID-19 virus in water supply.Bill Pay: Customers are encouraged to utilize electronic bill payment: https://mcwd.dst.ca.us/payment-options

Experiencing Financial Hardship?Contact the District’s Finance Department at 760-934-2596.

Disinfecting Wipes: Please DO NOT flush disinfecting wipes, this includes wipes labeled ‘flushable’. Wipes do not break down and cause clogs in pipes, leading to sewer backups and overflows.

Please contact the District with any questions or concernsat760-934-2596| https://mcwd.dst.ca.us