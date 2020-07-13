Governor Newsom Orders Indoor Business Operations to Close

Due to the increasing cases of COVID-19, and increase of hospitalizations and ICU numbers, today the Governor announced a modified stay-at-home order.

Effective July 13, 2020, ALL counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:

Dine-in restaurants

Wineries and tasting rooms

Movie theaters

Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)

Zoos and museums

Cardrooms