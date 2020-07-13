Governor Newsom Orders Indoor Business Operations to Close

Due to the increasing cases of COVID-19, and increase of hospitalizations and ICU numbers, today the Governor announced a modified stay-at-home order.
Effective July 13, 2020, ALL counties must close indoor operations in these sectors:
Dine-in restaurants
Wineries and tasting rooms
Movie theaters
Family entertainment centers (for example: bowling alleys, miniature golf, batting cages and arcades)
Zoos and museums
Cardrooms
Additionally, bars, brewpubs, breweries, and pubs must close all operations both indoor and outdoor statewide.
Counties that have remained on the County Monitoring List for 3 consecutive days will be required to shut down the following industries or activities unless they can be modified to operate outside or by pick-up.
Fitness centers
Worship services
Protests
Offices for non-essential sectors
Personal care services, like nail salons, body waxing and tattoo parlors
Hair salons and barbershops
Malls