Crews Respond to Iris Fire

Fire crews are continuing to aggressively work on suppressing the Iris Fire, located west of Iris Meadows Campground and the Rock Creek Road on the Inyo National Forest. The fire is currently 40 acres and 20% contained. Investigators have determined that the fire is lightning- caused. It is burning in a mixture of sagebrush, mahogany, and mixed conifer.



Iris Meadow Campground and Big Meadows Campground have been evacuated. The Rock Creek Road is closed. Mono County Sheriff and California Highway Patrol are managing exiting traffic along Rock Creek Road and at Hwy 395. Please avoid the area to assist firefighters with their response.



Yesterday, the fire grew with gusty winds associated with the weather system. Initial attack included a series of air tanker retardant drops to help slow the fire’s spread while firefighters constructed containment lines.



Today, wind is challenging containment lines. Crews will continue to construct and improve containment lines, assisted by helicopter bucket drops. Four air tanker are ordered for today.

High winds are in the forecast and remain a concern.



There are four engines, five crews, three helicopters, and four air tankers assigned to the fire and more resources are being ordered. Cal Fire is also assisting in this fire response.