Crash in Lone Pine Leads to Multiple Injuries

On July 6, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers of the Bishop Area CHP responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US-395 and Inyo St. in Lone Pine. Jerrold Stolaroff of Santa Cruz, CA was driving a gold Toyota pickup and was entering the intersection of Inyo St. and US-395 from the Museum of Western Film History when it was struck broadside by a white Chevrolet pickup, which was being driven by Vicente Hernandez of Lone Pine, CA. The collision caused the Toyota to overturn. A preliminary investigation on scene indicates that the Chevrolet was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed through Lone Pine just prior to the collision. Injuries were reported by both drivers, as well as three passengers, and a dog from the Toyota pickup. This collision is still under investigation by the Bishop Area CHP. As always, Bishop CHP would like to thank Inyo County Sheriff’s Department, Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department, Independence Volunteer Fire Department and the citizen’s that assisted the victims immediately following the collision.

