Clifton Jeff Mason Obituary

Graveside Funeral Services have been announced for lifelong Bishop Resident CLIFTON JEFF MASON SR.

Born on April 20th 1956 and Deceased on June 29th 2020 surrounded by his family at his bedside

He was prominently known as John and Dancing-Bear throughout the Local Area and was a jack of all trades kind of guy, working for many of the local businesses and tribal governments. He is a proud Tim-bisha Western Shoshone and Northern Paiute Native American.

He is survived by his sons – Erick Mason, Clifton “Chopper” Mason Jr. and Justin Kinney; daughter – Julie Mason; step-daughters – Carrie Marquez and Lorena Levine. His step-father Earl Frank Jr.; brothers: Douglas Mason and Earl “Duke” Frank III; Sisters – Pamela Frank, Rachel Mason (of Schurz, Nevada), and Daris Mason (of Reno, Nevada). grandchildren: Hay-wee Mason, Timothy Mason, Ana-kee Mason, Clifton “Pah-hee” Mason III, Jasmine Mason, Emily Mason, Weston Mason, Justin Kinney Jr., Hollis Mason. step-grandchildren: Justine Kinney, Jesse Marquez, Cailey Marquez and Jacob Marquez. He has numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and grandchildren that he loved dearly.

He is preceded in death by his mother – Amelia Patterson-Frank, and his father – Dorland Mason. daughter – Janine Marie Mason, son -Gerald Allen Mason, brothers – Rick Mason and Edmond “Henry” Mason, sisters – Jaqueline Mason and Doreen Mason.

Graveside Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at the Fish Lake Valley Cemetery in Dyer Nevada. A grab and go luncheon will follow at the Community Center. Attendees must wear masks and maintain a minimum of six feet apart.