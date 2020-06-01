Three Dead in Death Valley Crash

On 05/31/20 at approximately 12:21 PM, Luis Echeverria of Fontana, CA, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche westbound along SR-178 just east of SR-127. At the same time, Chantra Sun of Baldwin Park, CA was driving a 2017 BMW X5 eastbound along SR-178, approaching the Chevrolet Avalanche. For an unknown reason, the Chevrolet Avalanche and BMW X5 collided head-on within the roadway of SR-178. Two passengers of the Chevrolet Avalanche and one passenger of the BMW X5 sustained multiple traumatic injuries during the collision and succumbed to their injuries. The remaining five victims were transported to Las Vegas University Medical Center for medical treatment.

This collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Bishop Area. The identities of the deceased parties will be released through the Inyo County Coroner’s Office and Clark County Coroner’s Office.