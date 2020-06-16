NDOT Extends Closure to Highway 95 Near Tonopah Due to 6.5 Earthquake

TONOPAH, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is extending the temporary closure of U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions through June 30 in Esmeralda and Mineral counties.

(This stretch of highway averages about 2,300 vehicles daily).

The highway had been scheduled to reopen by 4 p.m., June 17, following $2.43 million in emergency repairs stemming from a 6.5-magnitude earthquake that occurred on May 15. The epicenter is about 20 miles southeast of Mina.

While the repairs will finish on June 17 as originally scheduled, the closure will be extended through 4 p.m., June 30, for an additional, separate chip seal pavement improvement project. Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. is the general contractor under a $2.1 million contract.

“Chip sealing combines layers of asphalt and fine aggregates that help prevent roadway deterioration for a smoother, safer driving experience,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the roadway’s lifecycle.”

Work will occur along U.S. Highway 95 between Mile Markers 83 and 97 in Esmeralda County, as well from Mile Markers 0 and 25 in Mineral County. Motorists, as a result, will be detoured along U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360, resulting in up to 30-minute travel delays.