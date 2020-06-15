Laws Museum Train Rides Postponed

Regretfully, all train rides in the Brill car, Old Smokey, and on the hand car, have been postponed until the state of California moves to Stage Four in the recovery stages. These very popular attractions at Laws Railroad Museum and Historical Site are not able at this time to meet safe distancing and other criteria under present recovery stages.

Presently, the Railroad Express rides, sponsored by the Bishop Chamber of Commerce, are still scheduled for Saturday December 12, and the Museum hopes that they can have train rides at that time.

The Inyo County Health Department is allowing the Museum to offer special Charter rides in the Brill car for single family groups with a maximum of ten people at one time. All participants will be required to wear face masks, practice safe distancing, and follow all the other guidelines for your safety during the ride. Charter rides are available at almost any time during Museum open hours, by advance reservation only. Please call the Museum at 760-873-5950 to make your reservations.