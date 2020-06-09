Inyo County Opens Two New COVID-19 Testing Sites

INYO COUNTY, CA, June 8, 2020: Inyo County Public Health is opening two new community-based testing sites (CBTS) to expand COVID-19 testing for Inyo County residents, supported by the California Department of Public Health and in collaboration with Verily’s Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program.

Site information:

Bishop: Church of the Nazarene parking lot, 900 W Line Street, beginning Wednesday, June 10 at 10am. Testing will continue to be available every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Lone Pine: Site information is forthcoming

Residents can screen their symptoms and make an appointment online for testing using the Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program online screener and appointment scheduling system found at www.projectbaseline.com/COVID19 .The screening and testing criteria are based on public health guidelines and may be updated to reflect the latest guidance from public health authorities.

“Getting more Inyo County residents tested is a key part of our reopening strategy” says Dr. James Richardson, Inyo County Health Officer. “Unless we are able to test a large swath of the population, and test them regularly, it’s hard to know how well we’re containing community transmission of the virus and ensuring public safety.”

Inyo County’s community-based COVID-19 testing program is directed by Inyo County Public Health with operational support from Northern Inyo Healthcare District. In collaboration, the Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program provides a connected solution to support individuals from screening through testing and receipt of their test results. Verily developed The Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program, working closely with state and local government health authorities and other private health organizations, to expand access to COVID-19 screening and testing initially in areas with a high volume of known cases and has continued to increase access to testing across California and nationally. The Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program has supported the administration of over 220,000 COVID-19 tests to date.

Eligible persons must be 18 years or older, live or work in Inyo County, and be willing to electronically sign the COVID-19 Public Health Authorization Form and Lab Consent. Based on the COVID-19 screener and testing appointment availability, individuals will learn whether they are eligible for testing through this program and be provided a testing location appointment. Please visit www.projectbaseline.com/COVID19 to learn more.