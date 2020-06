Is providing free drive through COVID-19 testing for the citizens of Inyo County starting Friday June 12 from 8am to 12:45pm and every Friday thereafter. Testing will be at the parking lot of the sports complex next to the Sheriff Office on Highway 395

You must register in advance by using the following link.

https://inyocounty.us19.list- manage.com/track/click?u= 9d2a6f138c5db59b3ec0701ef&id= d1eadde043&e=9f5eb06cf9