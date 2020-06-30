Ethel Messer Obituary

Messer, Ethel Louise Delcina Rook, born in Barstow, California, on October 17, 1940, passed away at the age of 79 peacefully among friends in her home in Shoshone, California, on June 23, 2020. Ethel served in several positions on the Death Valley Unified School District Board including President, and was also a Teacher and PTA President. She was the owner of Rook and Messer Excavating and Mining company and Nopah Farms Mobile Home Park. She worked as a photographer for the Mirror, Gateway Gazette, and Pahrump Valley Times. After retiring, Ethel managed the Museum in Shoshone, California. She had a love for nature and art, and was an accomplished quilter, seamstress, painter, jeweler, and photographer. Ethel is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Stella Rook, and her husband of 50 years, Luvon Messer. She is survived by her two brothers, Carl and James Rook, and six sons, Russel, Donald, Nathan, Art, Hank, and Brian Messer, 23 Grand Children, and 19 Great-Grand Children. Viewing will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Shoshone, California, at the Flower Building. Due to social distancing guidelines, graveside services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date for those unable to attend.

