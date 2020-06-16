Community News, Local News

Bishop Unified School District Makes Changes to Summer Lunch Program

The Bishop Unified School District Lunch Program will last until Monday, June 22nd. A few of the pickup locations have changed now that school is out for the summer.

11:30 – 11:50                     Neighborhood Church (No change)

12:00 – 12:20                     Behind the City Park  (No change)

11:30 – 11:50                     Highlands Family Park Club House (No Change)

12:00 – 12:20                     Jill Kinmont Boothe School  (No Change)

11:30 – 12:20                     Bishop Indian Education Center (Changed to allow for longer distribution time)

11:30 – 11:45                     White Mountain Estates (No change)

12:00 – 12:20                     Chalfant Fire Station       (No change)

 

Rite Aid parking lot stop has been eliminated due to low patronage.