Bishop Unified School District Makes Changes to Summer Lunch Program

The Bishop Unified School District Lunch Program will last until Monday, June 22nd. A few of the pickup locations have changed now that school is out for the summer.

11:30 – 11:50 Neighborhood Church (No change)

12:00 – 12:20 Behind the City Park (No change)

11:30 – 11:50 Highlands Family Park Club House (No Change)

12:00 – 12:20 Jill Kinmont Boothe School (No Change)

11:30 – 12:20 Bishop Indian Education Center (Changed to allow for longer distribution time)

11:30 – 11:45 White Mountain Estates (No change)

12:00 – 12:20 Chalfant Fire Station (No change)

Rite Aid parking lot stop has been eliminated due to low patronage.