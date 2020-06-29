Bishop Resident Drowns in Crowley Lake

On June 24, 2020, at approximately 4:11 pm, Mono County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Mono County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) personnel were dispatched to Crowley Lake regarding a drowning. It was reported that a floating mattress blew into the water, and the victim attempted to swim after the mattress. The reporting person witnessed the victim go under the water, and called 9-1-1 when he did not resurface.

MCSO Deputies, Search and Rescue (SAR)Team, Long Valley Fire Department, California Highway Patrol (CHP) and a CHP H-40(helicopter) responded but were unable to locate the victim. On June 25, 2020, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Dive Team arrived on scene. After searching for a few hours utilizing divers and sonar, they recovered the victim from a depth of approximately 16 feet. The victim was identified as Jess Monroe Watts, a 50-year-old male from Bishop.