Bishop and Independence Prepare for Fireworks Shows

INYO COUNTY, CA, June 15, 2020: After abundant consideration from Public Health and in consultation with the Bishop and Independence Volunteer Fire Departments, the fireworks shows in Bishop and Independence for 2020 will be modified to be “Stay at Home Shows.” This means that no central viewing areas will be provided or available. Instead the public is encouraged to enjoy the 2020 fireworks shows with household members from their yards.

Public Health is tasked with balancing the return to safe public activities consistent with State guidelines, and determining when certain public activities have the notable potential to outweigh our local healthcare resources. The decision this year to modify the 4th of July celebrations was influenced by several key factors: State public health directives prohibit professional, social and community mass gatherings, there is no feasible mechanism to ensure social distancing measures, and the risk that a COVID-19 outbreak would overwhelm local health resources and require a county wide scale-back that would negatively impact the local economy.

“The health and safety of our residents and first responders is of paramount importance to public health, as is the consideration and awareness of local health resource capacity,” stated Inyo County Public Health Officer Dr. James Richardson. “A ‘Stay at Home Show’ offers a compromise to our residents that balance celebration with safety.”

As a reminder, fireworks are NEVER allowed on BLM or National Forest lands . Fireworks can only be used on private property and not in the roadway. “Safe and Sane” fireworks are the ONLY fireworks that are legal in California. PLEASE exercise great caution and care when using fireworks.