US Forest Service Resuming Prescribed Fire Operations After Pause

PRESS RELEASE

The Pacific Southwest Region is moving forward with prescribed fire operations as conditions and resources permit. Previously, the region had postponed prescribed fires to reduce potential smoke impacts to communities while public health officials considered the interactions of smoke with COVID-19 effects; and to ensure our emergency response resources were putting into place proper procedures to mitigate COVID-19 risks.

Regional Forester Randy Moore stated, “To date we have accomplished a lot of important fuels reduction projects this year with our partners to protect communities and reduce the risks of catastrophic wildland fires. We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of communities and firefighters during this global and national emergency, and will also conduct prescribed fire where feasible as an important tool to protect communities and natural resources as we prepare for the upcoming peak fire season.”

Prescribed fire is an important tool in the protection of communities and forests from large scale wildfire. Continuing our service to you while doing our part to address the COVID-19 Pandemic is our priority.