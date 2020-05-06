Stan Lloyd Obituary

Stan Lloyd, age 86, peacefully passed away on May 5, 2020 at the Bishop Care Center following a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his daughter, Cindy James, his son in law, Greg James, his son, Gary Lloyd, his daughter in law, Carrie Lloyd, his brother Ken Lloyd and his wife Alice, five grandchildren, Garrett Lloyd, Chris Jared, Brandon Jared, Amanda Brown and Kristen Richardson, four great grandchildren, and his dear friend and companion Pat Tueson.

Stan was preceded in death by Barbara, his loving wife of fifty years, and by his son, George.

Stan lived in Bishop for most of his life and attended Bishop High School. He began working for the Southern California Edison in 1956 and retired in 1989. He was passionate and dedicated to the community and the Bishop Volunteer Fire Department. He joined the Fire Department in 1955 and rose to the rank of Assistant Fire Chief over the next fifty years.

Due to COVID-19, a private interment for family only will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Bishop Fire Department Equipment Fund.