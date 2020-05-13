Nancy Reed Obituary

Nancy Reed

Dec. 16, 1934- May 5, 2020

Nancy passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home in Bishop. Nancy was born in Los Angeles Ca, she was raised in Goldfield, Gold Point, and Tonopah Nv. She met and married the love of her life Sandy Reed in 1952.

Nancy was a homemaker who loved being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was known for all her beautiful handmade quilts and baking.

Nancy enjoyed camping and exploring old ghost towns in Nv with her husband and enjoyed collecting antiques.

Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Laurie and Tom Peek, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Nancy is proceeded in her death by her husband Sandy Reed whom she missed dearly until the day she passed away. Her daughter Terry Sepsey and grandson Rahn Harvey.

Graveside services will be private.