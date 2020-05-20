Local Church and Restaurant Donate Gifts and Food to Hospital Workers

Generosity abounded when Bishop’s Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church chose to donate the Easter baskets it normally prepared for the parish’s annual Easter Egg hunt to local healthcare workers. With the country on the recent Stay-Home orders, Father John Gracey wanted to offer the baskets chocked full of traditional Easter goodies to healthcare workers. Gracey and his staff, Lyn Schwanke and Lorena Franco, shown above with the baskets, felt the gesture would assist those who may not have had the chance to prepare for the holiday due to unexpected work commitments brought on by the pandemic. The baskets were presented to chosen staff members after supervisors put their names forward for consideration. Please note photo was taken before mask requirements were put into place. Photo by Barbara Laughon/Northern Inyo Healthcare District

ALSO:

Manny Singh, owner and operator of Bishop’s Subway restaurant, recently expressed his gratitude for the efforts put forth by frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing lunch for several departments at Northern Inyo Healthcare District. Singh and Estera Granados, far right, delivered the fresh and tasty sandwiches to NIHD’s Main Lobby, where NIHD team members John Harmon, Brooklyn Burley and Justin Nott warmly greeted them. In addition to the Subway shops in Bishop and Mammoth Lakes