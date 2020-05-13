Inyo National Forest Implementing Fire Restrictions

Inyo National Forest is implementing fire restrictions effective on all Inyo National Forest lands.

“We want to support a strong fire prevention program, limiting human-caused fires, to keep our firefighters healthy and ready for when we need them in the coming months,” said Tammy Randall-Parker, Forest Supervisor.

The forest is basing this decision on increased fire danger, local fire activity, and the availability of firefighters for response. Effective May 13th and through December 31, 2020 or until rescinded, the following restrictions will be in effect:

No campfires , briquette barbeques, or stove fires are allowed outside of designated developed recreation sites and specifically posted campsites or areas. However, for now, campgrounds are closed on the forest.

Persons with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the prohibitions but are allowed to use portable stoves or lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel.

No fireworks . It is prohibited to possess or discharge any fireworks, including “safe and sane” fireworks.

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Please refer to the webpage for the forest order, the list of developed recreation sites, and full list of restrictions.

Resorts, pack stations, recreation residences and other sites operated under special use permit from the U.S. Forest Service may be exempt from the special orders, as long as any fire activity is conducted in compliance with their permit.

Residents and visitors are reminded that additional simple steps can help prevent human-caused fires. Fire crews regularly respond to vehicle fires along the Sherwin Grade on Hwy 395.

Prevent vehicle related fires by maintaining proper tire pressure, ensuring adequate tire tread, and checking your brakes for overheating. Avoid traveling or parking on brush or grass. Ensure chains are not dragging while towing.

Use of exploding targets, such as Binary Explosive Targets, and tracer rounds, while recreationally shooting is both a fire hazard and illegal. The use of steel-core ammunition, although legal, can greatly increase the chance of a wildfire.

Motorcycles, ATV’s and chainsaws require an approved spark arrestor.

https://www.readyforwildfire.org/