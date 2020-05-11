Inyo County to Discuss Reopening With Business Owners

The purpose of this group is to assist all local businesses by ensuring they have the most up to date information regarding rules and best practices as prescribed by state and county officials. It is important to note the Task Force is not creating rules, rather providing technical assistance, and acting as a liaison between businesses and government health officials.
A menu item on the Inyo County COVID-19 webpage is now available for the public to receive email notifications that are specific to Reopening Businesses in Inyo County. If you are interested in receiving updates, please go to the following link: