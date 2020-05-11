Community News, Local News

Inyo County to Discuss Reopening With Business Owners

Local Business Task Force Presents a Business to Business Webinar to Discuss Reopening

 
INYO COUNTY, CA, May 11, 2020: The County of Inyo has teamed up with area business leaders to form a Local Business Task Force.  The group consists of one representative from each of the following sectors: 

  • Lodging
  • Food & beverage
  • Retail
  • Childcare
  • Personal services
  • Non-profit
  • Events and entertainment
  • Inyo County Administration / Information Technology
  • Public Health

 
The purpose of this group is to assist all local businesses by ensuring they have the most up to date information regarding rules and best practices as prescribed by state and county officials.  It is important to note the Task Force is not creating rules, rather providing technical assistance, and acting as a liaison between businesses and government health officials.

A menu item on the Inyo County COVID-19 webpage is now available for the public to receive email notifications that are specific to Reopening Businesses in Inyo County. If you are interested in receiving updates, please go to the following link: https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19  – click “Reopening Inyo Businesses” and sign up.

The Task Force will host a Zoom webinar on Wednesday, May 13th at 3pm and all local businesses are invited and encouraged to tune-in https://zoom.us/j/96234465375?pwd=bkJ6MHhObVA3enNGTS9SOStGb2ZPQT09
Prior to the webinar, questions may be submitted to the panel by email at businessinfo@inyocounty.us   In order for the questions to be addressed during the presentation, please submit no later than 5pm, Tuesday, May 12th.