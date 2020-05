Inyo County has its twentieth confirmed COVID-19 case. The patient was tested on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 via Northern Inyo Hospital’s drive through testing site.

Results came back positive for COVID-19 on the morning of Friday, May 29, 2020.

The patient is currently isolated at home while Inyo County’s Public Health Department conducts contact tracing for individuals who are associated with the positive patient.

This is the first positive COVID-19 case in Inyo County in forty-one days.