Inyo County Given Green Light to Open Economy at Local Level

INYO COUNTY, CA, May 15, 2020: Inyo County has received approval from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to move forward with reopening additional businesses in Inyo County. With this approval, Inyo County businesses that have completed an industry-specific checklist and submitted the Inyo County Business Attestation Form may receive approval to reopen (will be available on the Reopening Inyo Businesses webpage within the next 24 hours).

Inyo County has officially moved to Phase Two, Stage Two of the Governor’s Four Stage Recovery Roadmap. Here is the current status:

According to the Resilience Roadmap for the State of California, before reopening, all facilities must perform a detailed risk assessment and implement a site-specific protection plan; train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19 (including how to screen themselves for symptoms and stay home if they have them); implement individual control measures and screenings; implement disinfecting protocols; and, implement physical distancing guidelines.

All businesses that are currently operating, as well as businesses that are permitted to reopen, must certify that they have met the industry-specific reopening requirements by filling out the Inyo County Business Attestation form located at Reopening Inyo Businesses. Industry checklists are also located on this webpage.