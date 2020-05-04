Highway 168 West Has Reopened

INYO COUNTY — Caltrans has reopened State Route 168 West from its winter closure. The road, which connects the town of Aspendell to Lake Sabrina, was closed for the season on November 26, 2019.

While the road is open to motorists, all Californians are reminded that it is critical to stay home during this time. The state is mobilizing at every level to proactively and aggressively protect the health and well-being of Californians, and Caltrans is working to keep roads open for delivery of essential goods and services. These actions are crucial and there is no doubt that everyone’s collective efforts save lives. #StayHomeSaveLives

Caltrans would also like to remind everyone that the beginning of trout fishing season has been postponed until the beginning of June to help flatten the curve and minimize the spread of COVID-19.