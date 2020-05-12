Crash Near South Lake Leads to DUI Arrests

On 5/11/2020 at approximately 1700 hours, Macy Bounds was driving a Jeep Wrangler northbound on South Lake Rd. south of SR-168 (west) at approximately 55 MPH. Trujillo and Thomas were passengers in the Jeep Wrangler. Bounds entered a right hand curve in the roadway at an excessive speed for the roadway conditions, and subsequently lost control of the Jeep. The Jeep fishtailed, went off the road, and overturned in the sagebrush, ejecting Bounds and Trujillo, who were unrestrained. After the collision, passing motorists stopped to assist the injured parties. CHP, Inyo County Sheriff deputies, Cal Fire, Bishop Fire Department, and Symons all responded to the scene. Subsequent to an investigation, Bounds was arrested for Driving Under The Influence of alcohol causing injuries to other parties.

