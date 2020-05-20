Convicted Felon Arrested in Bishop

Press Release from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

BISHOP, CA, May 20, 2020 – On May 19 at approximately 10:30 PM, Inyo County Sheriff’s Deputies contacted and arrested Bishop resident and convicted felon, 48-year old Keeneeh Watterson, for active Inyo County Arrest Warrants. Watterson was arrested without incident and transported to the Inyo County Jail.

Inyo County Sheriff’s Deputies and MINT Investigators conducted a search of Watterson’s residence pursuant to Watterson’s terms of Post Release Community Supervision. During the search, Deputies located several items of concern including a loaded AR-15 style rifle with loaded magazines, an improvised explosive device (IED), approximately fifty pounds of Ammonium Nitrate blasting agent, a live blasting cap, and several live rounds of ammunition. All of the items were safely removed from the residence and retained as evidence.

Watterson was booked into the Inyo County Jail on the Inyo County Arrest Warrants, which included a No-Bail Warrant, along with the additional charges of: CPC 18710(a) – Possession of a destructive device; CPC 18720 – Possession of materials with intent to make a destructive device; CPC 29800(a)(1) – Felon in possession of a firearm; CPC 30305(a)(1) – Felon in possession of ammunition; and, CPC 3455(a) – Violation of terms of post release community supervision.