At the Tri-County Fairgrounds Board of Directors Emergency Meeting on Thursday, May 7, 2020, the board passed a unanimous motion to cancel the CHSRA State Rodeo Finals.

With the current stay at home orders from the State of California, the board felt it was too big of a task to pull off the event in a safe manner. Adhering to the state’s social distancing guidelines while organizing such a big event was another reason the board decided to not host the event this summer.