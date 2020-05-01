Bishop Protesters Express Discontent With Stay Home Order

The “Reopen Bishop” protest took place on Friday, May 1, 2020, at noon at the Bishop City Park.

There were about forty people who showed up to the protest. Demonstrators held signs up demanding that businesses open in order to help the local economy. Many of the people who did not hold signs, held American Flags instead. One individual held a red, white, and blue flag, which read, “Open.”

After about a half hour, protesters marched southward down Main Street. Many cars driving by honked in support of the objectors, who are opposing the state’s stay-at-home order.

A majority the protesters were not wearing masks, which public health officials throughout the world have been advising the public to wear in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Many of those in attendance were not practicing the recommended physical distancing advice either, which requires individuals to stand at least six feet apart from each other.

There are currently nineteen confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Inyo County.