US Forest Service Urging People to Recreate Close to Home

VALLEJO, Calif., April 1, 2020 . – Continuing our service to you while doing our part to address the COVID-19 Pandemic is very important. The USDA Forest Service in the Pacific Southwest is now advising all potential visitors that:

“Outdoor recreation can be beneficial for your health but must be practiced safely. We recommend exercising close to your home and complying with local and state guidance for not traveling for your recreation needs. If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location. Stay safe. For more on avoiding COVID-19, visit www.coronavirus.gov.”

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.

The Forest Service manages 18 National Forests in the Pacific Southwest Region, which encompasses over 20 million acres across California, and assists State and Private forest landowners in California, Hawaii and the U.S. Affiliated Pacific Islands. National forests supply 50 percent of the water in California and form the watershed of most major aqueducts and more than 2,400 reservoirs throughout the state. For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/R5.