Tonopah Now Has Four Cases of COVID-19

Four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Tonopah, Nevada. The news of the positive cases was confirmed by Nye County Health and Human Services via the department’s website.

Tonopah recently had its first confirmed case of the virus on April 7th.

Per the Nye County Health & Human Services Website, here are some steps that can be taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Practicing basic hygiene is the single most effective way to prevent the spread of all communicable diseases, including COVID-19.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your mouth when coughing.

Sneeze using tissue and throw the tissue in the trash immediately following use.

Get a flu shot.

If you get sick, please stay home from work, school or other places where you are in close frequent contact with other people.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched “community” objects and surfaces.