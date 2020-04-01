NWS Weather Radar Undergoing Maintenance This Week

Beginning Thursday, April 2nd, the KESX WSR-88D radar operated by the NOAA National Weather Service in Las Vegas, NV will be down through approximately Saturday, April 11th for the replacement of the generator, fuel tanks, and accompanying components. This activity is important to support the radar’s operation during periods of commercial power outages, specifically when hazardous weather is present.

This generator update is the next major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades and replacements that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030s. NOAA National Weather Service, the United States Air Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $150 million in the seven-year program. The last remaining project will be the refurbishment of the equipment shelters. The Service Life Extension Program will complete in 2023.

During the downtime, adjacent radars will be available to provide supplemental radar coverage including the Las Vegas Terminal Doppler Radar (TLAS), Edwards Airforce Base (KEYX), Cedar City, UT (KICX), Reno, NV (KRGX), Elko, NV (KLRX), Flagstaff, AZ (KFSX) and others. For access to surrounding radar sites, visit the following web page: https://radar.weather.gov/index.htm. The KESX WSR-88D is part of a network of 159 operational radars. The Radar Operations Center in Norman, Oklahoma, provides lifecycle management and support for all WSR-88Ds. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas, NV (VEF) can be found online at weather.gov/vegas or on social media at @NWSVegas.