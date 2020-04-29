Northern Inyo Healthcare District Oust Former CEO Kevin Flanigan

At last evening’s special meeting of the Northern Inyo Healthcare District Board of Directors, the Board voted 5-0 to terminate the employment of Dr. Kevin S. Flanigan, MD MBA as Chief Executive Officer pursuant to his Employment Agreement, without cause, effective May 4, 2020.

Board Chair Jean Turner said the District wants to clarify that any reports that alleged Dr. Flanigan was accused of embezzlement are false and untrue. The Investigation focused on financial and operational issues and was never about embezzlement. The District is moving in a new direction and wishes Dr. Flanigan the best in his future endeavors.

Kelli Davis will continue to serve the District in the role of Interim CEO alongside Interim Chief Medical Officer William Timbers, MD; Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Aspel; and Chief of Staff Stacey Brown, MD.

In a message released to the staff earlier today, Turner noted the challenges staff faced since the Board placed Dr. Flanigan on paid administrative leave February 13.

“While the last few months have been incredibly challenging for our entire workforce, I note the steady and unrelenting teamwork that has become a trademark of this NIHD staff,” Turner wrote. “On behalf of the Board, I thank each of you for your many emails, phone calls and visits to provide input, while simultaneously taking care of yourselves and our community through this COVID-19 pandemic. You have equipped the Board with your information and insights about challenges and opportunities ahead. I am confident that we will get through all such challenges and find even greater opportunities for problem solving.”