NIHD Release Statement About Dr. Kevin Flanigan

The Northern Inyo Healthcare District Board of Directors met last evening, April 6 th , during a special board meeting to take into consideration the status of Dr. Kevin S. Flanigan, MD MBA. Following a lengthy closed session, the Board returned to open session, reporting no action taken pending further discussion.

Board President Jean Turner would like to assure the public that the District is working to address the situation with Dr. Flanigan. Turner stressed the importance of conducting a thorough investigation out of fairness to Dr. Flanigan and the District stakeholders. She reminds everyone that the process may take longer than people anticipate.

Dr. Flanigan was placed on paid administrative leave Feb. 13 th .