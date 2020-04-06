Mule Days Issues Official Statement on Postponement

It is with heavy hearts that the Board of Directors announces that we have made the decision to postpone the Mule Days Celebration until May of 2021. As we had stated at the outset, we continually monitored the situation with officials from a variety of sources. Finally, in consultation with our local public health officials it simply was no longer reasonable to move forward.

We will miss our friends, mule fans, visitors, volunteers, contestants, vendors, advertisers and sponsors who come from nearly every state in America and several countries. We value and appreciate all who have worked so hard to bring together 50 Years of the “Greatest Mule Show on Earth”. But it is out of an abundance of caution for the health and well being of our Eastern Sierra communities and for those who visit us that we make this decision.

In the coming days we will be working to connect with everyone regarding tickets, deposits, entries and reservations. As we continue to practice mandatory safety protocols our response time may be slow so we ask for your patience. We expect to communicate regularly through our social media, email and website in order to keep you updated as we work through this difficult time.