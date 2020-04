Elon Musk says Tesla Ventilators have arrived at various hospitals across the state of California.

Ehren Goetz, a public information officer at Mammoth Hospital confirmed that the facility has received ten ventilators from Tesla as of last week. The equipment is ready for the hospital to use, should it become necessary.

There are currently twenty-three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mono County, with all but two confirmed cases occurring outside of the Mammoth Lakes area.