LADWP Announces More Land Closures Due to COVID-19

LADWP appreciates the public’s understanding and patience during these extraordinary times. In support of the California Governor’s “Safer at Home” order, the recent announcement of the local postponement of the fishing season in Inyo, Mono and Alpine counties, and in keeping with actions of other regional agencies including the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service, the following areas are CLOSED until further notice:

LONG VALLEY RESERVOIR (CROWLEY LAKE)



NORTH LANDING ROAD

CROWLEY LAKE FISH CAMP

LAYTON SPRINGS

LADWP asks that everyone obey posted signs as trespassing is prohibited by law. We encourage individuals to continue practicing social distancing and stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19. LADWP will continue to monitor and assess the situation and announce further updates as necessary