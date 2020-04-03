Inyo County Set to Host Virtual Town Hall

INYO COUNTY, April 2, 2020 – In an effort to keep Inyo County residents as informed as possible regarding our Unified Command approach to COVID-19, while simultaneously maintaining social distancing measures, a virtual Town Hall meeting has been scheduled for April 9, 2020 at 6:00pm.

Subject matter experts from local hospitals, Public Health, Inyo County, and City of Bishop will be available to brief the public on coordinated response efforts as well as answer questions.

In order to participate, click on the following link to join the Zoom webinar: https://zoom.us/j/285918184 . The public can email questions through April 8, 2020 to: inyocommunitymeeting@inyocounty.us . Submitted questions will be used to inform the presentations of the subject matter experts. Arrangements are also being made to allow for questions to be asked and answered during the virtual Town Hall meeting.

The County of Inyo, and Unified Command partners are committed to keeping the public up to date with the most accurate and timely information. All COVID-19 Updates and Press Releases can be found by visiting: https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 . You can also register your email so you receive all Inyo County COVID-19 information by clicking either Situation Update or Press Releases from the left-side menu.