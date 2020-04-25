Inyo County Has First Coronavirus Death

INYO COUNTY, April 24, 2020 (5:00pm) – Inyo County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. James Richardson, received notification late afternoon from Northern Inyo Healthcare District regarding a COVID-19 positive patient fatality. This is the first death in Inyo County associated with COVID-19.

“It is with great sadness that I share this news with the public,” stated Dr. Richardson. “Everyone in the local medical community extends their most sincere condolences to the patient’s family and friends.”

Inyo County has had a total of 19 COVID-19 cases confirmed, with 13 recoveries. Of the 247 tests administered to date, 17 tests are pending, and 211 have been negative.

It is essential that the public practice preventative measures, such as avoiding contact with sick individuals, washing hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, practicing social distancing, wearing a cloth face covering when in public and adhering to State and County Orders. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath, and think you may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

The County of Inyo, Northern Inyo Healthcare District, and Unified Command partners are committed to keeping Inyo County residents up to date with the most accurate information. You are encouraged to visit https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 for the most recent press releases and community updates.