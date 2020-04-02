Inyo County Confirms Tenth Positive Coronavirus Case

INYO COUNTY, April 2, 2020 – Inyo County’s Public Health Officer, Dr. James Richardson, received notification this morning from Toiyabe Indian Health Project regarding a positive COVID-19 test for an Inyo County resident. This is the tenth positive COVID-19 case in Inyo County. The patient presented to Toiyabe Indian Health Clinic with symptoms associated with COVID-19, and was tested for COVID-19 based on symptoms and other risk-factors.

Inyo County Public Health is working to determine the source of the infection, and conducting a thorough investigation to identify potential exposures and notify contacts. At this time the patient is currently isolated at home. As of April 1, Inyo County has 31 tests pending and 69 negative cases. Due to the volume of tests being analyzed currently in California, the turnaround time can take several days.

The public must continue to practice preventative measures, such as avoiding contact with sick individuals, wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, practicing social distancing, and adherence to State and County Orders. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath, and think you may have had contact with a person with COVID-19, call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken.

The County of Inyo, Toiyabe Indian Health Project, and Unified Command partners are committed to keeping Inyo County residents up to date with the most accurate information. You are encouraged to visit https://www.inyocounty.us/covid-19 for the most recent press releases and community updates. You can also register your email so you receive all Inyo County COVID-19 information by clicking either Situation Update or Press Releases from the left-side menu.