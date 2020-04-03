Dr. Timbers Appointed as Interim Chief Medical Officer

Dr. William Timbers accepted the role of Interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Northern Inyo Healthcare District, effective March 27.

As the Interim CMO, Dr. Timbers will work closely with NIHD medical directors, medical staff, and administration on projects needing operational and clinical alignment, such as COVID-19 planning and the implementation of a new electronic health record.

Dr. Timbers has been a member of the NIHD medical staff as an emergency medicine physician since 2015. In addition to serving the community in the NIHD Emergency Department, Dr. Timbers also owns and operates Eastern Sierra Emergency Physicians (ESEP) along with Drs. Sierra Bourne, Anne Goshgarian, and David Pomeranz. ESEP provides physicians to the Emergency Department at NIHD.

Dr. Timbers graduated with honors from the University of Vermont’s College of Medicine in 2012 before pursing postgraduate training in Emergency Medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Kelli Davis, NIHD’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, said Dr. Timbers demonstrated strength as a leader during his recent tenure as Chief of Staff, heading projects such as physician recruitment and retention.

Vice Chief of Staff Dr. Stacey Brown will now assume the role of Chief of Staff and the responsibilities associated with that position. Dr. Brown has dedicated many hours to the coordination of the COVID-19 crisis in addition to his duties as the Rural Health Clinic medical director.

“We are grateful for Dr. Timbers’ acceptance of the Interim CMO role and look forward to having his clinical experience and perspective at the District leadership level,” Davis said. “We are confident in the abilities of these medical staff leaders and are grateful to have them step forward to help us better face these challenges as a team.”