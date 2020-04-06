Death Valley Modifying Operations Due to Coronavirus

Death Valley, CA – Death Valley National Park is announcing additional modifications to operations in response to guidance from the California Department of Public Health and Inyo and Nye Counties’ public health authorities. The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working service wide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Saturday, April 4, 2020, Death Valley National Park will be closed to all park visitors until further notice. California State Highway 190 and Daylight Pass will remain open for pass

through traffic. Park rangers remain on duty protecting the parks, and normal rules and regulations continue to apply.