Coronavirus Cases Continue to Climb in Mono County

The case from the northern part of the county is the first confirmed case outside of the Mammoth Lakes area. The Health Department is in contact with each individual and both are clinically stable and have not required hospitalization. Both are isolating themselves and their close contacts are quarantining themselves.

COVID-19 is a community-wide threat and it was only a matter of time before we saw our first case outside the Mammoth area. All Mono County residents should continue staying at home except for essential purposes, and practicing consistent physical distancing, diligent hand/cough/sneeze hygiene and frequent cleansing of common surfaces. We also recommend masks or other face covers when out in public and it is imperative to not to go to work when you are sick, even if the symptoms are mild.

We are increasingly impressed by how variable and mild the symptoms of COVID-19 can be. A number of the Mono County cases have not had significant cough and not everyone has had a fever. Please call the 2-1-1 Mono County Nurse Hotline if you are experiencing illness to discuss the possibility of COVID-19. Alternatively, the Nurse Hotline can be reached at (760) 924-1830. It is fortunate that most cases are mild but remember that this infection can kill people of virtually any age and is especially dangerous in older people and those with medical conditions.