Caltrans Set to Improve Main Street in Lone Pine

Lone Pine – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 9 is looking for input from the public to create an overall visioning concept for the town of Lone Pine. The goal is to assemble a comprehensive list of community concerns in order to identify and prioritize potential improvements to develop an overall vision for Main Street in Lone Pine.

The area of interest is along US Highway 395 from the intersection of SR 136 to Pangborn Lane in the town of Lone Pine.

Some of the potential improvements that could be included in this concept plan are:

Pedestrian Improvements such as enhanced pedestrian signals, or artistic elements.

Bicycle Improvements such as a buffered bicycle lane or bicycle racks.

Vehicle Improvements such as driver signage or parking.

Streetscaping, public art, lighting, or wayfinding.

To be a part of this visioning process, take the online survey to help identify which improvements are most important to you. Click on this link to access the survey directly at: https://survey.catplan.org/Home?sid=9, or you can find the link on the Caltrans District 9 webpage under Current Projects. The survey link will be available until May 31, 2020.

This survey is one part of the overall engagement plan for the Lone Pine community. When it is safe to do so, Caltrans will hold public meetings and various other outreach opportunities. Your involvement and ideas are essential to the success of this project!



If you have any questions, please contact Mark Heckman at Mark.Heckman@dot.ca.gov or Florene Trainor, Caltrans Public Information Officer at: Florene.Trainor@dot.ca.gov or 760-872-0603.