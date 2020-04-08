CA Fish and Game Commission Set to Discuss Postponing Trout Opener

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission will discuss whether or not to temporarily grant authority to CDFW to decide whether to delay, restrict, or suspend sport or recreational fishing in order to prevent and mitigate public health risks that may arise when people travel for fishing trips or congregate while participating in available fishing opportunities. CDFW and the Commission have received requests from county representatives and local health authorities requesting delays to recreational fish openers such as the Eastern Sierra trout opener scheduled for April 25, 2020.