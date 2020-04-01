Betty Louise Vradenburg Obituary

Age 85 died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on March 1, 2020 in Bishop Ca after a courageous battle with kidney cancer.

Betty was born on November 6, 1934 in Red Lodge, Montana to Laffayette Hotchkiss and Eva Parker. She married the love of her life Richard Vradenburg and they were married for 62 years. During this time, they had 3 children, Debbie, Dirk and Kris.

She loved spending time with her kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, church family and friends. She loved working on puzzles, traveling to Montana and caring for her dogs.

Betty had a great sense of humor and a passion for life. She will be deeply missed.

Betty was proceeded in death by her husband Richard Vradenburg.

She is survived by her 3 children Debbie & husband Jim Stonehouse, Dirk & wife Ila Vradenburg, Kris & wife Becky Vradenburg, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No Services per her request but will have a celebration of life to be announced later.