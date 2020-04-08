Armando Fimbres Obituary

The family of Armando Fimbres announces with great sadness the passing of their loved one. Mando was born on January 17, 1967 to Rosalie Dondero and Bob Fimbres in Lynwood, California and passed away on April 4, 2020at his home in Bishop, California after a short battle with cancer. Mando was a wonderful Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother, Uncle and friend to all who knew him. Mando is preceded in death by numerous family members. Mando is survived by sons, Armando Fimbres, Marcus Fimbres, Tarrence Williams, Damian LaFrombois, Dominic Fimbres, Blake Fimbres, Raymond Fimbres and daughter Alex LaFrombois, Grandchildren, Trey Fimbres, Sol LaFrombois and Luna LaFrombois. Mother Rosalie Dondero, Father Bob Fimbres. Sister Debra Fimbres, Brother Kenneth Fimbres and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Mando will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Private Graveside Services will be held in honor of Armando Fimbres.

Related