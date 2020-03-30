NIHD BIlling Office Temporarily Closed to the Public

Per Governor Newsom’s Declaration, Northern Inyo Healthcare District announces that due to the COVID-19 virus, the NIHD Billing Office, which accepts payments from the public, will temporarily close to patients. The office will remain open to receive telephone calls for billing questions and payments. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The direct telephone number is (760) 873-2190.

Payments may also be made by:

Mail: NIHD, Credit and Billing Office, 150 Pioneer Lane, Bishop, CA 93514,

Telephone: (760) 873-2190, or,

NIHD’s website: www.nih.org

Correspondence and Documents may be sent one of two ways:

Mail:NIHD, Credit and Billing Office, 150 Pioneer Lane, Bishop, CA 93514, or

Email:credit.billing@nih.org

These measures are to keep you, our customers, as well as our employees, at minimal exposure to the virus by social distancing. Stay home, be safe.