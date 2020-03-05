Mono County to Host Meetings About Coronavirus

The Mono County Health Department will host community meetings about the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in several communities over the next few weeks. The purpose of these meetings is to provide community members with locally relevant information about the situation and to promote discussion. We will answer questions and hope to hear and understand community concerns.

We have no evidence at this time that COVID-19 is present in the Eastern Sierra and feel that the risk of public gatherings like this is low and outweighed by the potential benefits of keeping people informed. We are of course watching the situation closely and if we determine that there could be some risk from these community gatherings we may opt for other modes of communication.

Spanish language interpretation will be available at the Bridgeport and Mammoth meetings.

Wednesday March 11, 2020 @ Mammoth High School Cafeteria 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Wednesday March 18, 2020 @ Walker Senior Center 12:30pm – 2:00pm

Wednesday March 18, 2020 @ Memorial Hall in Bridgeport 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Thursday March 19, 2020 @ the Benton Community Center 5:30pm – 6:30pm

El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Mono organizará reuniones comunitarias sobre la epidemia de coronavirus (COVID-19) en varias comunidades durante las próximas semanas. El propósito de estas reuniones es proporcionar a los miembros de la comunidad información relevante a nivel local sobre la situación y promover el debate. Responderemos preguntas y esperamos escuchar y comprender las preocupaciones de la comunidad.

No tenemos evidencia en este momento de que COVID-19 esté presente en el Eastern Sierra y creemos que el riesgo de reuniones públicas como esta es bajo y los beneficios potenciales de mantener informadas a las personas son mayores del riesgo. Por supuesto, estamos observando la situación de cerca y si determinamos que podría haber algún riesgo en estas reuniones comunitarias, podemos optar por otros modos de comunicación.

Habrá interpretación en español en las reuniones de Bridgeport y Mammoth.