Mono County Property Tax Deadline Not Changing Because of COVID-19

Press Release from Mono County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office:

We understand and share the public’s anxiety and concern about the impacts of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. We are also sympathetic to all the challenges our Taxpayers are facing and their concern about the upcoming property tax payment. However, County Tax Collectors cannot change the April 10th Payment Date for the Second Installment of Property Taxes because this date is established by State law.

Our Bridgeport Office anticipates remaining open during normal business hours. However, should our office be closed to the public on April 10th, tax payments that were due during the closure will be accepted without penalty on the next business day the office is open to the public.

County, city and special district services, schools and many local financial obligations are supported by the April 10th payments. If a large portion of taxpayers don’t pay by April 10th, there will be very immediate and serious impacts to school obligations and other local financial obligations that are funded through the payment of these property taxes. In a crisis, Mono County, Town of Mammoth Lakes, Schools and Special Districts must retain the financial ability to provide critical services to the community.

Given the rapidly evolving situation we recommend taxpayers make plans to remit payment by remote means. We want to encourage all those who can, to use our online or telephone payment services or to mail their payments, with a timely postmark no later than April 10, 2020. For online payments please visit https://monocounty.ca.gov/tax or for phone payments please call 844-806-5723.

We promise to work with local taxpayers to provide any and all relief allowable under the law but at this time, again, we do not have the independent power or authority to extend any delinquent dates.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.